Vernon County police recover stolen car, truck, arrest suspect

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WXOW) -A Holmen man is awaiting possible charges for his role in the theft of two vehicles in two separate counties last week.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department received a call on November 13 that a 1972 Ford pickup truck, valued at $20,000, had been stolen from Manske Park in rural Stoddard.

A statement from the sheriff's office said the caller found a 2016 Honda Fit parked in the truck's place on the morning of November 13. The truck disappeared sometime after 7 am on November 11 the subsequent investigation discovered. Authorities have since identified the Honda as a stolen vehicle from a rural Ettrick residence in Trempealeau County.

Investigators tracked down and recovered the truck Friday afternoon at a residence in rural Westby. Upon searching the vehicle and residence, officials found items from the Honda.

Authorities took Cory Michael Sobkowiak, 38, of Holmen into custody. He was later released on a $1,000 signature bond. Sobkowiak is set to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court on December 9 for his initial appearance.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears and Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson asks anyone who recognizes the cars pictured or who has any further information about the incident to contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538- 4351.