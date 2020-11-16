Viterbo University moving online for most classes starting Nov. 23

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Joining other universities in the region, Viterbo University said Monday it was shifting the majority of its fall semester classes to online delivery beginning November 23.

“A great deal of analysis and discussion has gone into this decision and I feel it is in the overall best interest of our students, employees, and other community members,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple in the statement.

There are some activities that won't take place in a virtual classroom. The university said in a statement that they decided that hands-on learning such as clinical or field experiences, performances, practicums, and labs continue to be face-to-face.

The university said while the number of COVID cases has remained low, the move to online classes came about due to the number of students in quarantine and isolation, along with the county-wide increase in cases.

La Crosse County reported 164 more cases and one new death on Monday.

The campus, residence halls, and offices remain open. Viterbo said that winter varsity athletics are still on.

The university statement said that face-to-face classes are set to resume for the spring semester, but may change if the situation warrants.

“I and other university leaders are exceptionally proud of the way the Viterbo community has followed our health and safety measures and worked to make face-to-face classes possible this semester,” Temple said. “Viterbo students and employees have once again demonstrated their commitment to the common good and to keeping each other as safe as possible.”