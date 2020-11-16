Warmer weather set to return

Windy Sunday…

Variable cloudiness led to some very light precipitation, and a few sprinkles and flurries are possible into early evening, but the trend will be to clear the skies overnight. You should be able to see the Leonid meteor shower, especially after midnight. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s. Southwesterly breezes are transitioning to stronger northwesterly winds.

Warming soon…

Southerly winds will come back for Tuesday night and Wednesday lasting into Friday with highs returning to the 50s and even lower 60s. Readings will drop back into the 40s over the weekend, as a storm system brings a good chance of rain, perhaps a little snow mixed in on Sunday.

Mild November weather…

Temperatures for the last week of November are likely to get above average once again, thanks to a shift in the jet stream to the north.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden