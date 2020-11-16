Wisconsin congressman quarantines after mom’s positive test

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin says he has been in quarantine since Nov. 10 after his 91-year-old mother tested positive for the coronavirus. Pocan is a Democrat who represents the Madison area. He said in a statement Monday that he drove with his mother for two hours Nov. 9 to move her into a nursing home. The next day, he found out she had tested positive for COVID-19 from a test she took Nov. 4. Pocan tested negative on Friday and plans to have another test at the end of the week. Pocan says his mother was asymptomatic and has shown no signs of the disease.