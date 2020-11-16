Wisconsin Update: One death, 164 more cases in La Crosse County on Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 118 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative said that there was one death in La Crosse County. The current death toll is at 32 in the county according to the Collaborative.

There have been 4,389 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday and 7,909 new negative tests.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,096 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 62 from the day prior. Of those, 445 are in the ICU, no change from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 12 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,649 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 243,841 or 77 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 164 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 22 of the cases are in intensive care.

Here's how the 164 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 17

20-29 - 31

30-39 - 33

40-49 - 22

50-59 - 26

60-69 - 25

70-79 - 4

80-89 - 2

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 583 (+14) 3 19.71 Crawford 687 (+20) 4 25.86 Grant 2,933 (+23) 52 66.71 Jackson 1,262 (+34) 3 (+1) 50.29 La Crosse 6,449 (+164) 32 (+1) 130.57 Monroe 1,959 (+39) 11 50.29 Trempealeau 1,745 (+53) 7 51.29 Vernon 855 (+31) 5 24.14 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.