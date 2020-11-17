7-year-old boy dies after hit in Iowa school parking lot

WOODWARD, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Iowa school parking lot. Des Moines station WHO-TV reports the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Woodward-Granger High School in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the child walked into the path of the vehicle and was run over. Medics and Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the child dead at the scene. Officials have not released the names of the child or the 47-year-old driver from Perry.