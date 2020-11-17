Aquinas girls basketball is back in the gym

LA CROSSE. (WXOW) - A lot is up in the air for winter sports in the Coulee Region. Some schools are not able to start until January because of COVID concerns, but the Aquinas girls basketball team is back in the gym getting shots up.

The Blugolds were pushing for their third state title in a row last winter before the season was cut short.

The team lost a lot of seniors from a year ago including Wisconsin Miss Basketball, Lexi Donarski, but Coach Dave Donarski says they still have the pieces to compete for state.

"I think it's similar to what we've had in the past when it comes to our goals. We realize that we lost a lot of experience but we also have a lot of kids who have been a part of the program and the culture for quite a while so I'm hoping that some of that has rubbed off," said coach Donarski.

"We had a lot of great players before and this year is one that we're really gonna have to work and we owe it to the seniors last year especially as our state championship got cut short, but it's really evolved and all of our hard work and defense has really paid off," said Aquinas senior, Bri Bahr.

Their first game of the year is at Watertown Luther Prep on November 24th. Coach Donarski says they are still looking for more opponents to fill the schedule.