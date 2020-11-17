Area movie theaters get COVID relief from state

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Area movie theaters are among the recipients of $10 million in economic relief from the state of Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers' office announced the 54 businesses that received money through the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program. The funding comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from the federal government.

Among those getting grants are:

Rivoli Theater, La Crosse, $43,859.65

Akin Ventures, Inc., Prairie du Chien, 87,719.30

Blue Wing Enterprises, LLC., Tomah, 87,719.30

Vernon Square Cinema, Viroqua, 43,859.65

“Movie theaters employ thousands of individuals throughout the state,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “We hope this funding will provide some relief to these institutions in communities large and small so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come.”