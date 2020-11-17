Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival is no more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing the cancellation of the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival in 2020 and likely again in 2021, organizers said they are ending the annual event.

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.

"Even if some community events resume this [coming] summer, placing people side by side in boats where they will be physically exerting themselves and exhaling heavily is not safe. Drawing large crowds would also increase community risk of exposure," says Teri Wildt, director of Community Engagement.

They also mentioned the possibility of losing money on deposits for things needed for the event if the event was canceled in 2021.

First started in 2013, the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival honored breast cancer survivors while raising funds for Mayo's Center for Breast Care and for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

Several thousand people either participated in the long boats or watched the races on the river.

Both Mayo and the Boys & Girls Club said their collaborations will continue in the future. Mayo provides behavioral health specialists at both La Crosse Boys & Girls Club locations.

"This event has seen great success over the years, thanks to the many staff, volunteers and community partners who have given their time and energy to make it happen," says Wildt. "We remain grateful for the tremendous support we've received in bringing awareness and funding to a cause that has touched many people."