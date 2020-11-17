Community helps La Crescent fire victims

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - People in the community have stepped up to help victims of a fire in La Crescent.

On November 9, residents living in the eight-unit Applewood Apartment building were displaced by a fire that damaged much of the structure.

From donation efforts on Friday and Saturday put on the fire department, they collected just over $9,000 along with several hundred dollars worth of gift cards for the fire victims.

Donation efforts continue through the week with cash or checks accepted at La Crescent City Hall. Checks can be made out to Applewood Apartment Benefit.