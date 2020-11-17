Evers announces $3 million to help schools and libraries teach remotely

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers’s administration has announced $3 million is now available to help school districts and libraries with remote learning.

The Department of Administration says the Technology for Educational Achievement (TEACH) Grants help districts and libraries acquire the equipment and services necessary to build a modern infrastructure system to better teach and support Wisconsin students remotely and in the classroom.

“Now, more than ever, access to modern IT equipment and reliable technology infrastructure is critical to the success of all students,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “This year’s TEACH Grants will help communities throughout Wisconsin expand access at a critical time for our state and nation.”

TEACH Grant funding can be used for infrastructure equipment like access points, maintenance of internal connections, cabling, hotspots, LAN controllers, routers, switches, UPS/battery backup and wireless controllers. The grant can also support investments in infrastructure services, such as cyber security, network, and data assessments.

The program provides eligible school districts grants between $30,000 and $60,000. Eligible libraries can receive grants between $5,000 and $10,000. Lists of eligible libraries and school districts, as well as the maximum funding available to them, can be found here.

Eligible school districts and libraries can apply for TEACH grants online at teach.wi.gov. Grant applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on December 18, 2020.