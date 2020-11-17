Food initiative filling baskets

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - A food initiative is striving to help local families by filling food baskets for the holidays. The Thrivent company has partnered with Salvation Army, kicking off a series of drive-thru food donation collections. The goal is to fill up over 500 baskets. It's also an opportunity for local communities to come together and be their best for those in need.

"Be the shining light," said Todd Trautmann, a financial advisor at Thrivent. "We can be the light for others, this is the time of light and we need to shine our light and be the joy to others."

Families can sign up for a food basket through the Angel Giving Tree program. For those looking to donate, items in need include peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit and vegetables and cereal. Also being collected, gift cards and monetary donations to purchase turkeys, chickens, milk, bread and eggs.

You can find out more informatin at the Salvation Army website -https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse/