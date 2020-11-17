Gazelka: Senate GOP could’ve handled COVID-19 differently

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Senate majority leader says his caucus could’ve handled positive COVID-19 cases among Republican senators differently. Sen. Paul Gazelka is among Republican senators who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Gazelka was criticized for not sharing news of those positive tests and possible exposures with Democratic colleagues in advance of a special session last week. He was also criticized for holding a post-election event that dozens attended. Gazelka says in a statement Tuesday that he is committed to protecting senators, staff and others and he’ll apply lessons learned to the 2021 legislative session. Minnesota reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and an additional 26 deaths.