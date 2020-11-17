German court: McCann suspect injured while in custody

BERLIN (AP) — A suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished from a Portuguese resort 13 years ago, suffered two broken ribs in an incident at a German court. The incident occurred after Christian Brueckner, who is serving time on a drug conviction, was taken to Braunschweig state court on Monday for a routine hearing on that case. Court spokeswoman Jessica Knab-Henrichs said Tuesday he was briefly treated in a hospital for two broken ribs, and was then returned to the court where the hearing was carried out. The incident is under investigation.