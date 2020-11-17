Gradually warming!

Coolest day of the week

Tuesday will start with temperatures in the 20s for most, but wind chills will likely stick in the teens. We are not looking super windy out there today, generally from 5-10 mph out of the NW. Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week with highs right around 40 degrees. The highlight of the forecast today will be the ample sunshine in place!

Warmer weather on the way

As we head into Wednesday, our temperatures will return to the 50s. It is looking to be a bit on the windy side with winds switching out of the south, helping usher that warmer air in. We could see gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures likely will reach that 60 degree mark on Thursday and back to the 50s Friday. Enjoy the warmer temperatures!

Rain/Snow Possible

As we head into the weekend I have my eye on a system that will likely impact the Upper Midwest, mainly for Saturday. Right now it looks like we should be warm enough in the Coulee Region for mostly rainfall, but some heavy snow could mix in at times when the temperatures are below that freezing mark. Many questions still remain, but it's something we will be watching closely.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears