Gundersen Health System chaplain says pandemic is causing trauma for families

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The continuing pandemic is tearing families apart.

That is what Rev. Christian Ricker, a chaplain at Gundersen Health System, said on Tuesday.

Rev. Ricker said Gundersen is taking care of a higher rate of patients than average. Health officials are thinking about opening a fourth COVID wing inside the hospital to help tend to those who are ill.

"I have witnessed grandparents miss their grandchildren's births because they were so sick they could not keep their eyes open to look at the video," Ricker said. "I, as well as doctors, have seen people die alone while we hold their hands.

He had words of advice. "If you love your children, grandchildren, and the people in your life special to you, I ask you to please stay home. I ask that people wear a mask and wash their hands. It would be far better to miss your loved ones this Thanksgiving than to risk getting them sick."

Gundersen asking to community to follow COVID protocols