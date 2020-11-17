In McQueen’s ‘Small Axe,’ an epic of West Indian heritage

NEW YORK (AP) — In “Small Axe,” McQueen’s ambitious five-film anthology about London’s West Indian community, the “12 Years a Slave” director resurrects the British capital in the decades before its multicultural present, tracing the Caribbean immigrant experience through the racism of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s in order to illuminate the injustices of today. It’s a cycle, operatic in scope, with movements of resistance, oppression, protest, family and celebration. But its textures are precise and, often, personal. McQueen began working on the anthology 11 years ago, before the best picture-winning “12 Years a Slave.” The first film of “Small Axe,” “Mangrove,” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and is already available on the BBC in Britain.