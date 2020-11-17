Iowa man enters not guilty plea over 2018 sexual assault charge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Iowa man, who had to be extradited back to Wisconsin for a sexual assault charge he wasn't aware of, entered a plea of 'Not guilty' on Tuesday during a court hearing.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez found probable cause to bind David Yoder over for trial after testimony from a La Crosse Police Officer.

Yoder is accused of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a person incapable of giving consent. The victim was left passed out and partially clothed in bushes near Riverside Park. The incident happened in 2018.

However, Yoder never received word about the charges. He was eventually extradited to Wisconsin.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 4.

Online court records show that Yoder is out of jail after posting a $1,000 cash bond.