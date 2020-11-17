Marie Stopes changes name over founder’s eugenics ideas

LONDON (AP) — One of Britain’s leading family planning organizations is changing its name to distance itself from its founder’s troubling views on eugenics and race. Marie Stopes International, which provides abortion and contraception services, said that starting Tuesday it will be known as MSI Reproductive Choices. It said the change was “a clear signal that we neither adhere to nor condone” the views of Stopes, a women’s rights campaigner who founded Britain’s first birth control clinic in London in 1921. Stopes supported eugenics, the now-discredited movement to improve the human race through selective reproduction. MSI chief executive Simon Cooke said Stopes was a pioneer for family planning but “expressed many opinions, which are in stark contrast to MSI’s core values and principles.”