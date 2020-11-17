New report on lung cancer shows survival rates increasing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every two and a half minutes, someone is diagnosed with lung cancer. It remains the leading cause of death in men and women.

However, a new report by the American Lung Association shows that more people are surviving the disease. Survival rates have increased from 13% percent to 22.6% according to the third annual study.

The report analyzed categories like new cases, screenings and prevention, and lung cancer treatment at a state and national level over the past five years. New this year to the report, the analysis features the impact of lung cancer on different races. Here's what they found in Wisconsin when it comes to this topic.

"Black Americans are less likely than white to be diagnosed early," said Dona Wininsky, director of public policy and communication at the American Lung Association in Wisconsin. "They are less likely to be able to be treated surgically and usually those two things go hand in hand."

Wisconsin ranked above average in two categories, screenings and lack of treatment. Only 12.6% of cases receive no treatment which is well below the national average of 15.2%. Wisconsin ranked average in all other categories.

The highlighted racial disparity researchers found was that people who are Black living in the state were most likely to receive no care or treatment.

In Minnesota, the state ranked in the top tier for five-year survival rate, meaning the number of people alive five years after being diagnosed with lung cancer is 26.9%, second to only Connecticut. The state ranked average or above average in all other categories.

Minnesota's highlighted disparity shows that Indigenous people are most likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer.

History of smoking and radon were the two leading factors in the cause of lung cancer. Smokers can take a quick survey right here to see if they need to be screened.

"It will tell you at the end of that survey you are a candidate to be screened for lung cancer," said Wininsky. "You are a candidate for a low dose CT scan. Talk to your doctor. Get it scheduled."

The study did not factor in the impact of COVID-19 on lung cancer diagnosis.

Read the full report right here.