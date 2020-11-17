NFL develops 7-point mobility plan for diversity hiring

When the Rooney Rule was adopted by the NFL in 2003, Troy Vincent was in his 12th of 15 seasons as an outstanding defensive back. He was soon to become the president of the NFL Players Association, an impactful position he held for four years. He joined the league office in 2010 as vice president of player engagement, and by 2014 Vincent was in charge of NFL football operations. Vincent, who is Black, had made great strides in the sport. Yet he knows the Rooney Rule, designed to advance opportunities for minorities in such areas as coaching and front-office positions, hasn’t been having the desired effect.