No. 12 Maryland women will be challenged in improved Big Ten

Undaunted by losing all five starters from a team that won the Big Ten women’s basketball championship, Maryland coach Brenda Frese restocked the roster with enough talent to potentially keep the Terrapins atop a conference they’ve ruled since arriving in 2014. Maryland is among five Big Ten teams in the preseason Top 25 poll. Maryland checks in at No. 12, Indiana is 16, Northwestern is at 17, Ohio State garnered the No. 20 spot and Michigan is at No. 25. So, despite its 92-12 regular-season record in Big Ten play over the past six years, Maryland is no shoo-in to again win another title.