NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s staff have approved sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling. The five-member NRC said Monday that it expected to issue an order in a week allowing plant owner Entergy to transfer its license to Holtec Decommissioning International. The staff approval comes despite petitions from state and local officials for the NRC to hold public hearings before taking action. The Unit 2 reactor at the plant along the Hudson River was shut down permanently in April. The last operating reactor will shut down in April 2021.