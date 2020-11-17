Officer wounded, Florida slaying suspect killed in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a Florida slaying was killed in an encounter with Maryland law enforcement that left a police officer shot and wounded. Montgomery County Police say officers were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a killing in Jacksonville, Florida when the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County. The agency says an officer was shot by the suspect, and that officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Officials say the suspect was killed. Authorities didn’t give additional information on how the suspect died. The wounded officer and suspect weren’t identified. Montgomery County and Prince George’s County are Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital.