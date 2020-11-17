Police department ready to adapt to SRO recommendations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department will adapt to the school board's recommendation to reduce the number of school resource officers from five to two by 2023.

At Monday night's Board of Education meeting, La Crosse School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel presented his recommendation to reduce the presence of school resource officers.

The recommendation drew mixed reactions from some of the board members.

La Crosse Police Department Captain Jason Melby said that the police department is ready to adapt to the superintendent's recommendastions.

Melby said he's thankful that the police department's input was included in Engel's research process and that the police department understands the board's frustrations.

Melby acknowledged law enforcement's role in historically criminalizing students of color and is ready to work on creating counseling measures rather than arresting students.

"Under the concerns of prison-to-schools-pipeline of working more with the system of care and any other diversionary program that can be developed to avoid criminalizing what is general adolescent behavior and then taking enforcement action on it," Capt. Melby said. "We're committed to using alternative resources outside of just regular law enforcement to try to make sure that the school is still safe and orderly and yet we're still able to build those relationships."

Melby said one commitment already in place is changing SRO's uniforms. When school goes back to in-person learning officers will wear civilian clothes and concealed weapons to make consistently marginalized students feel safer.

The school board will make a final decision at their second meeting on December 21.