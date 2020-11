Prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prisons have experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063. Six prisons have big outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners. They include New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases, Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360, Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258, Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250, Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140 and Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.