Spain locates 320 migrants in 10 boats off Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescue services say they have intercepted more than 320 migrants in 10 boats off the Canary Islands archipelago. The service said the steady stream of boats were found off the island of Gran Canaria in the early hours of Tuesday. The migrants, all from the northwest African countries, were taken to Arguineguín dock on the island’s southwestern coast of the island. More than 2,000 migrants, many from sub-Saharan countries, have been packing the dock for several days now. The Interior Ministry said this week that more than 16,700 migrants had arrived by sea to the Canary Islands between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, a figure that was up by 1,000% compared to the same period last year. More than half of that figure have arrived in the last four weeks.