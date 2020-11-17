The City of La Crosse implements Racial Justice Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has decided to create a Racial Justice Council. Members of this new council have not been selected yet. The essence of the council is to provide a voice for minorities within the city government.

Chauncy Turner, the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission in La Crosse, is on the Racial Justice council as well as one of the originators to spark up the idea of a council.



"La Crosse does not have a lot of major issues that you see right now in the news, so I said to myself, why not put some preventative measures in place to help make sure La Crosse stays a place that isn't as bad as other cities," Turner said. "The council is going to help reduce some of the things that minorities are seeing, like racism."

Mayor Tim Kabat will appoint council members.