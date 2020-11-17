Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania vote heads to court

(AP) - A hearing on the Trump campaign’s federal lawsuit that seeks to prevent Pennsylvania officials from certifying the vote results remains on track.

It is scheduled for Tuesday in Williamsport after the judge denied the campaign’s request for a delay.

President Donald Trump's campaign wants to prevent certification of state voting results that give President-elect Joe Biden Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

The lawsuit centers on election procedures that were not uniform statewide.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has asked to have the lawsuit thrown out.

Even if Pennsylvania’s election results were overturned, it would not open an avenue to a second term for Trump.