Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The final Wisconsin county has submitted its canvassed vote totals to the state elections commission, starting the clock for President Donald Trump to file for a recount as he has promised supporters he would. The canvassed totals show Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by about 20,600 votes, which is about six-tenths of a point margin — close enough for Trump to file for a recount. Trump has until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to submit the $7.9 million estimated cost for a statewide recount and other required paperwork. Trump could also file for a recount only in select counties, which would reduce the cost.