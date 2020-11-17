US paid for ambassador to New Zealand to fly on private jet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States government paid for ambassador Scott Brown and his wife to fly domestically in New Zealand on a private jet so they could avoid going into quarantine at the border. Documents released to The Associated Press under New Zealand’s official information laws show the Browns’ case was discussed at the highest levels in New Zealand. The Browns were able to use their special status as diplomats to avoid staying in a quarantine hotel, and instead isolated themselves at their home in Wellington. The special treatment of the Browns has upset many New Zealanders.