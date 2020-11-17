Warmer weather returns tomorrow.

Chilly Tuesday…

Clouds rolled in Tuesday afternoon leaving us with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Light winds helped, but it was still quite chilly. There are warmer changes to come next.

Warming soon…

Southerly winds will come back later tonight and Wednesday lasting into Thursday with highs returning to the 50s and even lower 60s. Readings will drop back into the 40s by Friday and over the weekend, as a storm system brings a chance of rain, perhaps some snow.

Mild November weather…

Temperatures for the last week of November are likely to get above average once again, thanks to a shift in the jet stream to the north.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden