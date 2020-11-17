Westby Area School District approves two referendums

WESTBY, Wis. - (WXOW) - On November 3, voters in the City of Westby, the village of Chaseburg, and the village of Coon Valley voted to approve two school referendum questions which mean changes are coming to the Westby Area School District.

The first question asked for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1,200,000, $1,500,000, and $1,800,000 over a three year period beginning with the 2021-22 school year to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

This referendum ensures that they can maintain the current level of educational programming explained Steve Michaels, Superintendent of Westby Area School District.

The second question asked for authorization to borrow $11,950,000 for safety, security, and site improvements. This includes secure entrances, ADA accessibility updates, building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements.

The proposed plan includes a number of changes to the Westby Area High School including a secure entry and main office addition, a family and consumer science renovation, a band room renovation for ADA, career and tech ed renovation, and a greenhouse addition/renovation.

"For the high school, the referendum means we have an opportunity to offer more of a holistic learning for college and technical education students for their career paths," said Westby Area High School Principal Bob Bothe. "It offers them not just the curriculum for regular subjects, core subjects, but also tech ed, the foods program, agricultural program, construction programs."

The referendum funding also includes a secure entry and main office addition to Coon Valley Elementary School and a conference room renovation.

Westby Elementary and Middle Schools will also receive secure entry enhancements.

One of the biggest questions in doing a project like this are how it will affect taxes for the people in the community. Luckily, with these two referendums, the amount people pay won't be greatly affected.

"We had been very aggressive about paying debt down when we were able to and as such we created a cliff whereby retiring a huge amount of debt and so in its place we can keep taxes very even by passing these two questions and we were able to do so the mill rate we project to be $10.90 for the next four years," said Superintendent Michaels.

In a time that many are struggling, Superintendent Michaels explained that the fact that they still voted to approve them shows how much they support their education system.

"You couldn't have dreamed up a more difficult time to present referendum questions and it's something that the board really struggled with and our administrative team struggled with. Just the thought of even asking at this time made us really come back to the drawing board," said Superintendent Michaels.

Now, the project begins.They are working with students and staff to figure out how to progress. Superintendent Michaels explained that they are working to have a plan set by next June so construction can begin.

"It's about really making sure that the next generation of students here in the Westby Area School District can be afforded the same great facilities that they have currently," said Superintendent Michaels.