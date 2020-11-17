Wisconsin Update: Record high 92 deaths to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 92 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, a new daily high number since the pandemic began.

The previous high was 66 on Nov. 10.

Five of the deaths were in the Coulee Region.

There were 318 people newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 7,090 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday and 15,653 new negative tests.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,274 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 178 from the day prior. The number is a new daily high since the pandemic began.

Of those, 456 are in the ICU, up 11 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 92 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,741 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 248,700 or 76.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 119 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 24 of the cases are in intensive care.

Here's how the 192 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 8

10-19 - 20

20-29 - 42

30-39 - 41

40-49 - 21

50-59 - 30

60-69 - 14

70-79 - 8

80-89 - 5

90+ - 3

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 601 (+18) 3 19.29 Crawford 710 (+23) 4 24.14 Grant 2,994 (+61) 53 (+1) 68.86 Jackson 1,293 (+31) 4 (+1) 51.71 La Crosse 6,641 (+192) 32 145 Monroe 1,992 (+33) 11 51.43 Trempealeau 1,865 (+120) 8 (+1) 60.57 Vernon 873 (+18) 7 (+2) 23.14 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.