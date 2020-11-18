Minnesota HS sports put on pause through Dec. 18

Brooklyn Center, Minn. (WXOW) A setback, but not a surprising one for Minnesota high schools.

Governor Tim Walz has put a halt to all indoor and outdoor high school sports from midnight Friday through December 18.

That includes all practices, group workouts, games, and tournaments.

The move is part of the Governor's statewide emergency order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Boys basketball and hockey practices were originally set to start next week Monday.

Girls basketball two weeks later.