Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio sales. The only book by a former White House resident to compare in popularity to Obama’s is the memoir by his wife, Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” sold more than 700,000 copies in North America its first day and well over 10 million worldwide since its release in 2018.