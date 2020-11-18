Bauer’s not offering free Christmas tree set up this year

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - An annual tradition will not be happening in La Crescent this year. Bauer's Market & Nursery will not be setting up Christmas trees inside of people's homes.

For nearly a decade, shoppers have had the luxury of purchasing a Christmas trees from Bauer's, and then having the trees delivered to the house and set up free of charge. However, due to safety concerns for the public and the staff, Bauer's has decided to scrape tree set ups this holiday season.

"We'll be doing deliveries to home. We can leave it outside for folks, but to bring [Christmas trees] in the house and set it up for them -- we just don't want to take that risk and put anyone in jeopardy," said Bauer's Market & Nursery owner Bruce Bauer.

If you would like to see some of the Christmas tree Bauer's will be offering this year, they will be having a holiday open house beginning on Thursday, November 19 through Sunday, November 22 during their regular store hours.