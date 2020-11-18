BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — The BBC’s board of directors has approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a 1995 televised interview with Princess Diana. Wednesday’s announcement came after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed claims this month that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used forged statements and false claims to convince the late royal to be interviewed on TV. Spencer alleged that Bashir made false claims about senior royals to gain his trust and access to his sister 25 years ago. The BBC says the investigation will consider if it and Bashir’s actions were appropriate and to what extent those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give an interview.