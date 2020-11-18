Beautiful, but breezy Thursday

Windy ands warmer…

Despite some clouds roaming across the area, warmth arrived on the strength of southerly winds gusting up to 40 mph. Highs managed to reach into the lower 50s in many areas which is well above average.

Even warmer on Thursday…

A weak wind shift will occur, and winds will still get quite breezy, though not as strong as today’s winds. Highs will get into the 50s to middle 60s! Enjoy the day, but hold onto your hats!

Potential weekend storm…

The latest computer simulations are pushing the storm a bit farther to the south, and that will mean that only Sunday will bring a slight chance of rain and/or snow. Hopefully, the trend to stay away from inclement travel weather will continue. Stay tuned!

Mild November weather…

Temperatures for the last week of November are likely to get above average once again, thanks to a favorable jet stream position to the north.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden