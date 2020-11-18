Burkina Faso moves ahead with vote despite extremist attacks

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — A change in Burkina Faso’s electoral code means results from this month’s election will be considered valid even if people can’t vote in parts of the West African country that are overrun by Islamic extremist violence. Attacks linked to Islamic militants have ravaged the once peaceful nation, forcing more than 1 million people from their homes. Burkina Faso’s main political parties voted to change the law in July, making the election valid based on the areas where people can vote, instead of previously requiring ballots to be cast across the country. Candidates whose supporters are mainly in villages unreachable due to violence fear they now won’t get the votes they need.