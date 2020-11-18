Chicago police release video in drive-by shooting of boy, 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Video released by Chicago police after a 5-year-old boy was shot in the head while playing on an iPad at home shows that an SUV drove past the apartment building several times before someone inside the vehicle opened fire. Detectives hope the video and photographs released Tuesday can help them identify the SUV involved in Monday night’s drive-by shooting that left the boy hospitalized in critical condition. Police say the boy was shot in the head by a bullet that crashed through a window of the apartment on the city’s South Side. Police Cmdr. Glenn White says it’s unclear who was the target of the attack.