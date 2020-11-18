WATCH 3:15 P.M.: Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative gives update on county cases, spread

News app viewers can watch here

(WXOW) - The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative plans an update Wednesday afternoon on the spread of the virus in La Crosse County.

Health Department Director Jen Rombalski is joined by Dr. Joseph Poterucha from Mayo Clinic Health System and by Dr. Todd Kowalski from Gundersen Health System.

The news conference is set to start at 3:15 p.m.

You can watch it in this story, at WXOW.com/live, our news app, or on our Facebook page.