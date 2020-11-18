Egyptian group: 2 employees arrested after diplomats’ visit

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group says security forces have arrested two of its workers. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights says Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice at the group, was arrested Wednesday while on vacation in the Red Sea resort of Dahab in South Sinai. His whereabouts are unknown. An Egyptian media officer said he could not immediately comment on the issue. Ennarah’s arrest comes three days after security forces detained Mohamed Basheer, EIPR’s administrative director, in Cairo following a visit by Western diplomats to the group earlier this month. The arrests were the latest in a years-long government crackdown on dissent and rights advocates.