German prosecutors seek life for Yom Kippur attacker

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have called for a court to impose a life sentence on a 28-year-old right-wing extremist who attacked a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle last year. Two people died when the defendant, Stephan Balliet, failed to gain entrance to the building on Oct. 9, 2019. The attack on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany’s post-war history. Federal prosecutors asked the court in Magdeburg to convict Balliet of murder, attempted murder, incitement to hatred and attempted violent extortion. They urged the judges to find the defendant “seriously culpable,” meaning that he would be barred from early release after 15 years that’s customary in Germany.