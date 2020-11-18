GOP increasingly accepts Trump’s defeat — but not in public

WASHINGTON (AP) — Although a growing number of Republicans have quietly acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election, few are publicly challenging President Donald Trump. The GOP’s public silence on the reality of Biden’s victory amounts to tacit approval of Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. That has significant repercussions, delaying the transition during a deadly pandemic, sowing public doubt and endangering Biden’s ability to lead the portion of the country that may question his legitimacy. Republicans are closing the Trump era much the way they started it: by joining the president in shattering civic norms and sowing uncertainty in institutions.