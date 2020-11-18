Gov. Evers issues new order extending mask requirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers today is issuing a new public health emergency through January and is issuing Emergency Order #1 again requiring face masks in public places.

The current order and statewide mask mandate was set to expire on Saturday.

Last week, the state Supreme Court heard arguments in a case seeking to strike down Evers' ability to issue new emergency orders.

The court has yet to make a ruling, but if the court rules the governor's emergency order is unlawful, it could force the governor to work with lawmakers on how to address the pandemic going forward.

