Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area celebrates 50th and 51st home build

ROCKLAND, Wis. - (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area celebrated the completion and dedication of their 50th and 51st homes on Wednesday after almost a year and over 700 hours of labor.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has been around since 1992 working to build homes for those in need throughout the community. In a typical year they have around 1,000 volunteers that help build homes and work in their re-store.

"For each house that Habitat builds it takes about 175 individual volunteers and about 2,500 volunteer hours so you can double that math for these two homes," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

They began construction on these twin-homes late last year but the project was halted due to the pandemic to ensure the safety of their volunteers. Fox explained that they hoped to have them complete this summer but after that short break and the implementation of new safety policies, they are now complete just in time for the holidays which makes it much more special.

Like so many other things, the pandemic caused them to make major changes in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved. For them, this included reducing the numbers of volunteers on site, an increase in cleaning tools and other things, and all participants wearing masks.

Normally the dedication ceremonies would look much bigger but they did as much as they could and instead filmed a small ceremony that will be made into a video for volunteers and families to see.

One aspect about Habitat for Humanity is that the families that move into these homes get to assist in the building process so they can learn valuable skills before becoming a homeowner.

"Our partner families that are actually going to be living in these homes work with us from the very beginning putting in sweat equity hours, working alongside staff and our volunteers to help build their homes with us," said Fox. "These families have put in over 400 sweat equity hours each helping build their homes and actually one of the families topped over 700 hours."

For the families, it's about having a place they can call their own.

"The house is a really big dream for my family," said Kao Yee Vang, the newest homeowner. "We are really thankful to the volunteers because we didn't imagine the house would be finished this soon and we are really, really thankful. We get to plan what we are going to put here and there and all my kids already decided what they are going to do to their rooms."

Anyone can get involved if they would like to and no prior experience is necessary. There are currently homes being built so help is always welcomed. You can visit the Habitat for Humanity website for more information on how to get involved.