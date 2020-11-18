Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has announced the reopening of the main border crossing with Saudi Arabia after three decades of closure. The Iraqi border authority said in a statement on Wednesday that the Arar crossing was reopened for trade. Other, less strategic crossings between the two neighbors, such as the Jamima crossing, remain closed. Iraqi officials hope the reopening of Arar, just south of the Iraqi town of An-Nukhaib in western Anbar province, will bolster trade between the two countries and provide a much needed boost to Iraq’s economy. Improving relations with Saudi Arabia was a key policy of the current Iraqi prime minister when he took office in May.