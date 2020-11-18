Kenyans fear they’re on their own as COVID-19 surges again

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — As Africa is poised to surpass 2 million confirmed virus cases as early as Wednesday, it is Kenya’s turn to worry the continent with a second surge in infections well under way. The death of four doctors from COVID-19 over the weekend, due to neglect and hospital congestion, has sparked anger and pushed the medical fraternity to the edge. One union is calling for a strike next month for its 7,200 members, who represent the majority of the country’s doctors. For many Kenyans, the strike notice is the latest warning that they are largely on their own in this pandemic.