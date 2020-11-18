La Crosse Distilling producing limited edition Christmas Gin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Distilling Co. is creating a new spirit to get you in the spirit of the holidays.

The distillery is releasing a new limited edition Christmas Gin. The gin is infused with black currants, which are small tart berries that yield a ruby red product. Co-Owner Chad Staehly said the idea for a red holiday spirit began as a joke, but when a customer brought them 50 pounds of the currants, they decided to run with it.

"We at first were thinking about doing it with cranberries, but then these black currants kind of fell in our lap so we did a few bench-top tests with it and found that it give this great red color and brought a little tartness to the gin, so we felt it was perfect to create a Christmas gin with."

The limited release gin will go on sale Saturday, November 21. Also on that Saturday, you can show up for a free tasting of the Christmas Gin. The gin is only sold at the La Crosse Distilling tasting room with only a couple hundred bottles will be available.